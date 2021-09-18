Charles Milesi gave the Pole Position to Cool Racing for the 4h of Spa-Francorchamps of ELMS.

At the wheel of the Oreca 07-Gibson # 37, the Frenchman soared in a session shortened by the red flag, displayed when the United Autosports Oreca # 32 crashed into the “Raidillon”, with Nicolas Jamin still unharmed from the wreck.

The restart took place with 9 ‘on the clock and the Oreca # 35 of Sergio Campana (BHK Motorsport) momentarily took the lead, overtaken shortly after by the # 41 of Team WRT in the hands of Louis Deletraz, before the definitive improvement of Milesi.

In second place we find the Oreca # 22 of United Autosports driven by Phil Hanson with a delay of 0 “132 from the leader and ahead of Deletraz and the Idec Sport, Duqueine, Algarve Pro Racing and G-Drive teams.

Among the LMP3, consecutive Pole poker for Laurents Hörr and the DKR Engineering team. Also in this case, interruption due to an accident involving David Hauser (Duqueine # 12 – Racing Experience), who turned against the wall of the “Raidillon” and was unharmed.

The MV2S Racing Ligier set up for Fabien Lavergne was also out at that point, with Hörr printing two very fast time trials up to 2’11 “548 which earned him the record.

At his side will start Ugo de Wilde with the Ligier # 13 of the Inter Europol Competition, followed by the # 2 of United Autosports with Wayne Boyd on it.

Proton Competition stands out among the LMGTEs thanks to the best time signed by Richard Lietz in the Porsche # 93 in 2’16 “093, also taking advantage of the fact that many of his rivals have hit the track limits.

Followed by Ferrari # 60 of Miguel Molina (Iron Lynx) and # 88 of Alessio Rovera (AF Corse), plus the other 488 # 60 of Iron Lynx and Aston Martin # 95 of TF Sport.

ELMS – 4h of Spa-Francorchamps: Qualifications