BHK Motorsport announces the agreement with Augusto Farfus for the next season of the European Le Mans Series.

The collaboration between the English team and the Brazilian driver will see the latter engaged on two fronts, in the dual role of driver and coach.

Farfus will in fact be at the wheel of the Oreca 07 # 35 deployed in the LMP2 class and, at the same time, will closely follow the pilots of the crew that will take to the track with the Ligier JS P320 # 16 in the LMP3 class.

The Curitiba native is therefore the first confirmed driver for the 2022 line-up of the team led by Francesco Dracone who, after a 2021 season focused exclusively on the LMP2 program (with which he obtained two ninth overall places in Spa-Francorchamps and Portimão) , an LMP3 car also returns to line up in the top continental endurance series, thanks to the experience gathered between ELMS and the Michelin Le Mans Cup between 2018 and 2020.

For Farfus, a driver of proven talent and great experience, this is the official debut in the LMP2 class. A new and important piece that adds to a professional career that began with single-seaters in the early 2000s, winning the titles in Formula Renault 2.0, Eurocup in 2001 and Euro 3000 in 2003, and then continued in the world of touring and GT racing. , mainly as a BMW driver.

Among the most prestigious laurels won with covered wheels, the title in the Intercontinental GT Challenge won in 2020, the two affirmations in the 24 Hours of Daytona GTLM class of 2020 and 2019, the title of DTM vice-champion of 2013 and two third places in the WTCC dated 2009 and 2006.

The awaited 2022 season of the European Le Mans Series will kick off from Circuit Paul Ricard on 11 April with two days of official testing, and then go live the following weekend again on the French track with the 4 Hours of Le Castellet. This year’s calendar will then see the return of the championship at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari International Circuit in Imola (13-15 May) and Hungaroring (1-3 July), and then continue with the classic appointments in Barcelona (26 -28 August), Spa-Francorchamps (23-25 ​​September) and the grand finale of Portimão (14-16 October).

Francesco Dracone, owner of the team: “I am delighted to welcome a great driver like Augusto to the team. I am more than convinced that thanks to his contribution, both as a driver and as a coach, we will be able to fully express the potential of the entire team and make that qualitative leap that BHK Motorsport aspires to. We are already working hard to strengthen the team for the 2022 season. “

“The European Le Mans Series is one of the most prestigious championships in the world endurance scene, the level is higher every year and our goal is to place ourselves firmly in the group of the best. It is also a great pleasure to be able to field an LMP3 as well. , another category where we aim to get some good satisfaction. It will be a very exciting season from many points of view and we can’t wait to get on track “.

Augusto Farfus: “It is a huge pleasure for me to join the BHK Motorsport team, which I thank for the trust you have decided to place in me in this dual role. A new adventure that represents for me an unprecedented challenge to be faced with great enthusiasm and motivation “.

“Personally, I find it very stimulating the idea of ​​being able to concretely help a team that in recent seasons has been a bit of a Cinderella of the championship, doing everything in my power to allow the whole team to raise the level of competitiveness in both. the categories and have the chance to play with the best “.

“The European Le Mans Series grid is one of the toughest in the world, with several teams also competing in the WEC and IMSA and many top notch drivers, it will be nice to compete in such a challenging environment. In addition to BHK and Francesco, I also want to thank BMW Motorsport for giving me the opportunity to participate in another engagement “.