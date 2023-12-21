Imola, ticket sales for the 4 Hours of the European Le Mans Series 2024 begin

The sale of tickets for the 4 Hours of Imola, third round of the European Le Mans Series 2024, scheduled for the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on the weekend of 6-7 July starts on Friday 22 December at 12pm on Ticketone.

One of the key events in four-wheel motorsport, the Imola race will be the first of the two Italian stages, therefore an event not to be missed for all enthusiasts, who will be able to see the LMGT3 category in action for the first time, as well as of course to the traditional LMP2 and LMP3, reserved for prototype cars.

Tickets for the 4 Hours of Imola ELMS are available on the Ticketone website (https://www.ticketone.it/artist/elms-european-le-mans-series/) and in authorized Ticketone retailers. The cost is 12 euros and allows access to both days of the race, both to the stands and to the paddock. Children under the age of 12 enter free if accompanied by a paying adult.

For those who wish to experience the show in a more “electrifying” and participatory way, a special ticket has been prepared, costing 17 euros, which, in addition to entry to the stands and paddock, allows access to the Pit Walk and the Grid Walk on Sunday. The Pit Walk pass will allow you to access the pit lane to meet the drivers and have autographs signed, as well as see the cars being prepared for the race. The Grid Walk pass will allow you to experience the adrenaline-filled moments that precede the start of the race directly on the starting straight. We remind you that these tickets are available in limited numbers and that it is therefore advisable to hurry up and purchase so as not to miss this great opportunity to experience the fantastic spectacle of the European Le Mans Series “on stage”.