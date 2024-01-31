LOS ANGELES. “How are things going?” The response, it seems, at a global level, is not the best. When Elmo, the famous Muppet from the show Sesame Street, innocently asked people how they were doing on X (formerly Twitter), thousands of users responded by sharing their pain and despair. It all started with the random question, posed by the beloved children's television character on Monday morning.

Certainly the social media managers of the account did not know that they were about to be inundated with responses ranging from defeats in the football championship to layoffs, up to marital problems and the imminent extinction of the human race. However, there was no shortage of companies and celebrities. «I ran out of milk. Do the math,” the Oreo account responded. “Well… it's Monday…” wrote the account of the film Garfield, the orange cat, who famously hates the first day of the week. A common theme among the tweets, however, is desperation. In fact, the simple question sparked a “collective crisis” on the Internet. Perhaps the timing had something to do with it, given that the question was asked on a Monday morning in January, at the end of a month that for many was interminable.



«Every morning I can't wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday I look forward to Friday. Every single day and every single week for life,” one user wrote. “The world is burning around us, Elmo,” said YouTuber Steven McInerney. “Elmo, I'm having an existential crisis,” another commented. There are those who instead take stock of the geopolitical situation: «We are about to start the third world war and many of the celebrities we frequent have links to pedophiles. Tell me, how's it going?”. Many responded to the post by highlighting the fact that three American service members just died in an attack perpetrated by Iranian forces while criticizing the US government. And again: «Elmo, my friend, have you been to the supermarket recently? Stop baiting us. You know it's all true out here.” Someone gets straight to the point without filters by writing: «Elmo, I'm depressed and broke», «I'm at the limit of endurance. Thanks for asking.”

After about 20 hours of comments, Elmo's account tweeted: “Elmo is happy I asked! Elmo has learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will be back soon, friends! Elmo loves you.” And he launched the hashtag #EmotionalWellBeing (Emotional Wellbeing, ed.). This tweet also caught the attention of the most powerful man in the world: Joe Biden. The president of the United States responded to the red puppet on Twitter and said he knew «how difficult it is, on some days, to sweep away the clouds and wait for sunnier days. We must be present for each other, offer our help to others in difficulty and, above all, ask for help when we need it.”

I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunny days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone. https://t.co/ffMJekbowo — President Biden (@POTUS) January 31, 2024

The numbers on mental health

The last three years have contributed to the creation of an atmosphere of unprecedented instability and uncertainty, profoundly impacting the state of the mental health of the population in Italy and Europe. Among the most widespread mental disorders in our country are anxiety and depression. But only one in three patients receives adequate healthcare treatment. This is stated in the Headway-Mental Health Index 2.0 report, created by The European House-Ambrosetti in collaboration with Angelini Pharma. In Europe, mental and behavioral disorders and suicides account for 4.8% of total deaths. Italy occupies 12th place, immediately after Spain, in terms of number of deaths.

Data from the 2023 Annual Mental Health Report of the Ministry of Health underlines that the people assisted by specialist psychiatric services in Italy in the previous year were 776,829, or 154.2 per 10 thousand adult inhabitants, with an increase in the average age of patients which reflects the aging of the general population: a large percentage of people suffering from psychiatric disorders over the age of 45. The services provided in 2022 by local services amount to over 9 million 300 thousand, from nursing and psychiatric activities to territorial rehabilitation and resocialization up to family support.

In the United States, the situation is no better: in 2020, 29% of adults reported having been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lives. That's an increase of nearly 10 percentage points from 2015, according to Gallup.

Other Sesame Street characters also showed up to support their friend. The Cookie Monster wrote: «I'm here to talk whenever you want. I'll also bring biscuits. #EmotionalWellbeing”.



Bert, Ernie's best friend, added: “I'm here if you need a shoulder to lean on. I'll make us both a cup of hot tea.” Sesame Street also weighed in, sharing a link to mental health resources on its official X account.