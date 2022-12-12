Chihuahua.- Last Wednesday, December 7, members of the Directorate of Municipal Public Security arrested “Don Elmer” in the capital of Chihuahuathe viral character on TikTok for his way of dancing.

best known as Elmer the dancer was arrested for administrative offenses and for trying to attack the officers as resistance to the application of the laws.

Information disseminated by ‘Reportechihuahua’ and other media outlets indicate that 44-year-old man was taken behind bars for urinating in the Dancing Fountainslocated in the Central Zone of Chihuahua.

The police officers took the man to the offices of the South Commandwhere he remained for a few hours until he paid an economic fine.

What is the song from ‘Elmer the Dancer’?

Don Elmer aka ‘Elmer de la Liber‘, gained popularity thanks to his way of dancing cumbias at a party. His acceptance was so great that even a group called ‘Atrevidos de Chihuahua’ recorded the song ‘La Cumbia de Elmer El Bailador’ for him.

In the official video clip of the northern cumbia appears the subject who is usually dressed in a shirt, pants, sunglasses and a cap.

The piece talks about the characteristics of the viral character and his way of dancing by moving his hips and “sticking” his leg every time he waddles.

In the past, the local “celebrity” has made other public appearances, in one of them he went to the hospitals of Chihuahua to give burritos to low-income people who have hospitalized relatives.