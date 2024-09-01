Márcio Canella greeted the militia leader during a campaign event for Mayor of Belford Roxo, in Rio de Janeiro, in June

Ally of the candidate for President of the Chamber, Elmar Birth (União Brasil-BA), the state deputy Marcio Canella (União Brasil-RJ) greeted the leader of a militia during an event in his campaign for mayor of Belford Roxo (RJ), in June. The greeting was recorded on video.

The footage, recorded during a visit by Canella to a samba school, shows the mayoral candidate walking towards Jefferson Damázio Luquetti, known as “Kim do Babi”, and greeting him. Canella then greets other people alongside Kim, all wearing black shirts.

The report was published by the newspaper The Globe, who chose not to publish the video. The Poder360 had access to the images.

Watch (45s):

Jefferson Luquetti was arrested in 2019 accused of being the right-hand man of the leader of the militia in the Babi neighborhood. According to the accusation, Jefferson was responsible for “loan sharking and surveillance coordination” from the area dominated by the group. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison, but released in 2022.

To the newspaper The GlobeCanella stated that he did not know Jefferson and that it is not possible to ask for the criminal records of all the people he greets during his campaign events.

ELMAR’S ALLY

Canella is from União Brasil, the same party as Elmar Nascimento, who is trying to attract the support of the Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to be his successor.

Canella was elected vice-president of the National Executive of União Brasil in February of this year, but not listed on the party website.

Elmar declared support for Canella during a campaign event for the candidate: “Canella, you are not alone, count on us. We will help you and we will come here as many times as necessary.”said Elmar on the platform, in a video published by Canella on August 18th.

Watch (1min51s):