Candidate for Speaker of the House must tell PT member that he will achieve majority bloc with PSD and that Planalto must wait

The deputy Elmar Birth (União Brasil-BA), candidate for the presidency of the Chamber, went to the government on Tuesday (10.Sep.2024) to say that his candidacy is viable. This Wednesday (11.Sep.2024), at the meeting he will have with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the congressman must explain that he broke with the Speaker of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and which can bring together a majority bloc in the House around his name or that of his recent ally, deputy Antonio Brito (PSD-BA).

The government heard the story in a meeting between ministers Alexandre Padilhafrom the Secretariat of Institutional Relations; Tourism, Celso Sabino; Communications, Juscelino Filho; and Elmar. With the exception of PT member Padilha, all from União Brasil.

The government’s assessment is that the election for the Chamber of Deputies, in February 2025, is very far away and that it is unlikely that any promise of forming a bloc 5 months before the vote will be 100% kept. Therefore, Lula should repeat to Elmar at the meeting this Wednesday that he will not get involved in the election and that he will not choose a candidate.

Despite the speech, Lula got involved in the negotiations after being convinced that it was possible to reach a consensus around Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB). The movement exposed a rift between allies of the current Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and an alliance between União Brasil and PSD, who are competing for the support of MDB. The latter, in turn, leans towards Hugo Motta.

The imbroglio has delayed the announcement of who will be supported by Lira to succeed him in the Chamber. He had promised to announce a name by August, and has not done so until now. The impression among government allies and in the Legislature is that the current leader of the Lower House has lost some control of the articulation.

PARTY THEME

The subject dominated Celso Sabino’s birthday party on Tuesday night, hosted by the deputy Gilvan Maximus (Republicans-DF), in his mansion in Lago Sul, an upscale area of ​​Brasília. Indecision reigned between the cold cuts table and the small stage with singers performing country music.

The birthday boy is from União Brasil, Elmar’s party. Among the guests were ministers from PT, PSD and PP. All parties involved in the dispute for Lira’s position. Those who did not sit on the fence pulled the strings for their own party.

A reserved table was seated by the host of the party, the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), and government ministers. Máximo served the Portuguese wine Pêra Manca.

The following ministers were present at the table: