Allies of the União Brasil deputy say he could have around 400 in the race to lead the Chamber

One of the favorites to succeed the presidency of the Chamber, Elmar Birth (União Brasil-BA) displayed on Wednesday night (10.Jul.2024) hundreds of high, medium and low-ranking guests at his 54th birthday party, completed on July 6. The event, in Brasília, was a way for Elmar to display political capital less than 7 months before the election for the leadership of the House.

The celebration was held at the deputy’s house Waldemar Oliveira (Avante-PE), in Lago Sul, an upscale neighborhood in Brasília. It featured a show by Timbalada.

One of those present was the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who is seen as a likely supporter of Elmar’s candidacy, although not officially. Lira arrived at the party after voting on the main text that regulates tax reform and stayed until dawn – which is not something he usually does. The Alagoan should announce his support in August, with the intention of continuing to have influence over the position, unlike his predecessors such as Rodrigo Maia (PSDB-RJ), who is without an elected office and migrated for the private sector.

Elmar’s allies have been promoting that he will have more than 400 votes in the dispute, which would be more than the 302 that Lira had in his election, in 2021.

Parties are ways to please colleagues and show strength. Candidates are already working to make their names viable for the dispute. In April, Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP), another candidate for the succession, brought together ministers, congressmen and family members at his birthday party.

On Tuesday (9th July), it was time for Antonio Brittowhich took congressmen to the Coco Bambu restaurant, also in Lago Sul, to the sounds of Dudu Nobre.

WHAT IT TAKES TO HAVE LULA

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) still has reservations about the name of Elmar, PT’s opponent in Bahia. To be endorsed by the head of the Executive, Elmar would need to make a strong gesture towards the PT member. The assessment is that the best gesture today would be to support Guilherme Boulos (Psol) to the City Hall of São Paulo.

Lula’s ministers were at the party on Wednesday. Among them, Poder360 highlights:

FROM CUNHA TO MORO

The event brought together the senator and former federal judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) and the former president of the Chamber Eduardo Cunha. The former congressman was one of the targets of Operation Lava Jato, of which Moro was one of the main judges.

The presidents of the PL were also present, Valdemar da Costa Netofrom the Republicans, Marcos Pereiraand the PP, Ciro Nogueira.

The guests were welcomed by the deputy Carlos Gaguim (União Brasil-TO). At the beginning of the party, Elmar received the main guests in a kind of VIP area, reserved for congressmen and ministers. The area was opened after Minister Celso Sabino questioned and asked the event organizers to remove the restriction.

BARBECUE TO THE SOUND OF TIMBALADA

Snacks such as coxinha, kibbeh and risoles were served. For the main course, there was farofa, rice, vinaigrette with sausage and roast beef.

See photos of the event:

Read the list of other guests at Elmar Nascimento’s party: