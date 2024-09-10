Candidates for the leadership of the Chamber try to join forces to dehydrate the candidacy of the Republican deputy

The deputy Elmar Birth (Brazil-BA Union) published this Monday (9.Sep.2024) a photo next to your colleague Antonio Brito (PSD-BA) after a meeting that signaled an alliance between the parties to dehydrate the candidacy of Hugo Motta (Republicans-SP), new favorite to succeed Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

“When we work together, we can go further. United by something greater: the commitment to build a Brazil where dialogue and understanding make a difference”said Elmar in a text published on his Instagram profile. Both are pre-candidates for the leadership of the Chamber.

THE Poder360 learned that the União Brasil and PSD benches will hold a joint meeting on Tuesday (10.Sep), at 4 pm, to seal the agreement. The strategy is to try to make Motta unviable with the government or the opposition and lose allies, paving the way for a name from the Elmar and Brito coalition.

Twist in the dispute

Elmar Nascimento was considered the favorite to succeed Lira until last week. Since the beginning of the year, the Speaker of the House had been working behind the scenes to put forward the name of the congressman, of whom he is a close friend.

However, a strategic move by the Republicans president, Marcos Pereira (Republicans-SP), to withdraw from the dispute to place a name with less resistance – that of the leader Hugo Motta – mixed up the dispute.

Pereira enjoys good relations with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). However, it faces resistance from Jair Bolsonaro (PL), whom he has already publicly criticized, and, therefore, of the PL (largest bench in the Chamber). Aware of the situation, he gave up his candidacy to be the guarantor of his fellow party member.

Elmar Nascimento is opposed by the PT in Bahia and by deputies who consider him “harsh” in his day-to-day dealings. Lira tried to garner support for the leader of União Brasil, but was unsuccessful.

On the other hand, Hugo Motta maintains a good relationship with most of the party leaders in the Chamber and has gained even more strength after Lula endorse your candidacy.

This week that is beginning is considered decisive for the 2025 election. Elmar Nascimento and Antonio Brito have joined forces to maintain their chances. On the other hand, Pereira must work to confirm Motta’s favoritism and make him the candidate to beat. If Lira supports him, the PL should follow in the footsteps of the current Speaker of the Chamber and bring the largest bench in the House to the Republican leader’s faction.