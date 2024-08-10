Governor made the statement during an event with evangelicals; he said he will buy copies and deliver them to the education system

The governor of Ceara, Elmano de Freitas (PT), said that he will distribute Bibles in the state’s public schools. The statement was made during the 3rd Ceará Pentecostal Congress on Thursday (8.Aug.2024).

The PT member made the promise alongside state deputy Apóstolo Luiz Henrique (Republicans). Elmano told him that he will buy the copies and place them in educational units.

“I looked at the apostle and said: ‘Apostle, do we have a law to guarantee the Bible in our schools?’. Then he said: ‘Governor, what I can tell you is that I have a project.’ And I am here to let you know, the project will be approved, the Bibles will be purchased and will be placed in the State schools.“, declared the governor.

The project mentioned by the governor was presented by the deputy in 2022 (full – PDF – 108 kB). Talks about including the theme “Bible in schools” as a cross-cutting theme in the public education curriculum, with enrollment being optional.

“The theme can be taught through classes, seminars, lectures or cultural weeks, covering content about the Old and New Testaments and the influence of the Bible on world literature, culture and history”, says the proposal.