Former lawyer Pashayev faces up to 10 years in prison for fraud

Former lawyer Elman Pashayev has been detained in Moscow. According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, a criminal case has been opened against him under the article “Fraud committed on an especially large scale.”

According to investigators, in February the suspect promised Alexey and Elena Blinovsky that for a large reward he would allegedly be able to free them from criminal liability.

The question of choosing a preventive measure for him is currently being decided. The former lawyer faces up to ten years in prison.

Pashayev owes the tax authorities more than 700 thousand rubles

Pashayev is also wanted by the Federal Tax Service (FTS). As it turned out, he owes the state more than 707 thousand rubles. It also became known that his wife also has a debt of 923 thousand rubles. On September 16, at the request of tax authorities, transactions on the accounts of Pashayev’s legal company “Elman Group” were suspended for non-payment of taxes. The company’s website is also closed.

Pashayev lost his status as a lawyer in 2020. This measure was taken after the Ministry of Justice demanded that the lawyers involved in the case of the accident involving actor Mikhail Efremov be punished.

Pashayev offered Efremov to “buy witnesses” for the trial

Actor Mikhail Efremov, who caused a fatal accident in 2020 and was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison, revealed details of his work with Pashayev, who at that time represented the artist’s interests in court. According to Efremov, the ex-lawyer offered him to “buy witnesses” for the trial.

Thus, Pashayev assured that he knows people who will be able to give the necessary testimony in court, namely, they will say that they did not see the actor driving an SUV.

Pashayev later commented on these statements. “If we had bribed witnesses, then he would have been our accomplice,” the lawyer explained. According to Pashayev, Efremov could not have known about the bribe at all, because “he was under house arrest.”

After being stripped of his lawyer status, Pashayev was sent to the SVO

In the spring of 2024, a lawyer statedwho serves in the special military operation zone (SVO) together with Alexey Blinovsky.

In April, it became known that Pashayev had been wounded. A group of servicemen, which also included the human rights activist, was surrounded and came under fire and drone strikes in the area of ​​Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Later, Pashayev said that he did not remember the moment of injury. “I don’t remember the moment of the explosion. I can’t move. It’s hard. I also had an operation in the hospital,” he said, adding that after recovery he wants to immediately return to the SVO.