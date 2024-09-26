Mash: Pashayev offered prisoners who went to the North-Eastern Military District to sit out the war in the rear for money

Former lawyer Elman Pashayev, who served in the special military operation (SVO) zone before being arrested in a fraud case, made money on mobilized prisoners. This became known to the publication Mash. Pashayev managed to earn several million rubles, relatives of prisoners said.

Pashayev suggested that prisoners sit out the war in the rear

The former lawyer earned money when he served in the 95th regiment: he offered former prisoners to sit out their sentences in the rear, asking for 1.2 million rubles for his mediation. As Mash learned, at least five people agreed to a deal with Pashayev, and they plan to go to court. Presumably, we are talking about several million rubles.

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / RIA Novosti

As the wife of one of the prisoners sent to the SVO said, in March her husband decided to go to the front. Pashayev offered to place him in the rear so that the service would be calmer. For this, he demanded 1.2 million rubles from him and offered to split the amount into two tranches so as not to arouse suspicion. The woman wanted to agree, but at the last moment she refused, recalling the story with the actor Mikhail Efremov (Pashayev made unacceptable statements during the case of the traffic accident involving Efremov, for which he was deprived of the status of a lawyer – note: “Lenta.ru”).

The ex-lawyer was also suspected of receiving compensation for a fake injury.

Earlier, on September 24, it became known that Pashayev is suspected of receiving three million rubles for a fake injury. According to investigators, the former lawyer could have deliberately declared himself injured in order to receive state benefits.

Related materials:

The security forces questioned Pashayev’s fellow soldiers: the commander of the 95th rifle regiment, Viktor Moskalenko, call sign Sid, and two other people, and also requested the file of the medic who immediately prepared the fake certificate.

Pashayev served in the special military operation zone as a T-80 tank crew commander. The command did not like him there, which is why he was transferred to the fifth brigade. As his fellow soldiers said, Pashayev quickly established relations with the new leadership and promised legal assistance in the situation that arose within the brigade. At the same time, the military never saw the former lawyer in combat.