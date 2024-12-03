Dani Olmo moves between the lines like no one else. And Pau Cubarsí sees filtered passes like no other center back. That led to the connection between them more than once through direct passes. For Flick’s Barça way of playing, it is vital to connect with him because he is a footballer with the virtue of causing damage at the slightest option. He only recorded 33 interventions, but he was decisive in the penalty play with a magnificent turn and pass. How magnificent is the foot of a Lamine Yamal who gave us an assistance with the exterior that only the chosen ones can do. By the way, there are already three.