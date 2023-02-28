There victory of Elly Schlein in the primaries of the Pd has a first effect concrete: it weakens there strange coalition which he supports Meloni and Zelensky in the Ukrainian war

Indeed, the new secretary of the Democratic party she has always declared herself “pacifist”, while officially putting up with Ukraine. But it is completely clear that in any case it is a problem for Meloni who is losing one of her strongest allies, it seems paradoxical, namely the Democratic Party.

Schlein’s victory must have pleased Moscow and worried Kiev which in the meantime finds itself one of the most important Western allies weakened and confused, while international and Italian opposition grows in particular in Zelenskyboth humanly and politically.

And what happened must be placed in the more general context of the center-right anomaly which has always been pro-Russian and pro-Putin until Meloni changed her governing strategy. Just remember that the prime minister’s closest friend is that Viktor Orban who is considered Putin’s man in the West.

And it is well known after all the friendship between Silvio Berlusconi and Vladimir Putin as well known is Salvini’s admiration for the Russian leader. So the Ukrainian comedian now has one more reason to fear losing Rome’s support.

After all, Zelensky takes everything for granted, such as when during the joint press conference with Meloni he threw a clumsy beating at Berlusconi who had criticized him as the main obstacle to peace in the conflict.

The US is also worried about the turnaround in the Democratic Party

