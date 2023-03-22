Elly Schlein, the first photos of his girlfriend Paola: on two different carriages so as not to be seen together

The first photos of Elly Schlein with her partner appear. The scoop belongs to Diva and Donna, who exclusively published the photos of the new secretary of the Democratic Party together with Paola of her.

Since his coming out in 2020, Schlein has always maintained a strong confidentiality about his private life, without revealing the identity of his partner. “Always walk side by side, this is the important thing”, she said in the interview with Daria Bignardi, in which she had revealed for the first time that she had “loved many men and many women”. “Right now I’m with a girl and I’m happy, as long as she puts up with me”, she said during an episode of the show “The siege”.

In one of the shots published by the weekly, the two are seen together in the car and in another, Schlein’s partner takes the dog for a walk. In the photos, taken between Livorno and Florence, the two try not to be seen together. For this reason, according to Diva and Donna, they enter the Florence station separately and take the train to Bologna in different carriages.

According to reports from Il Messaggero, Schlein is looking for an apartment in Rome to share with his Paola.