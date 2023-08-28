Camporosso – The situation in Ventimiglia as a symbol of the “failure of the right on immigration”. Elly Schlein chooses the Festa dell’Unità in Camporosso, near the French border, to relaunch the priorities of the Democratic Party in this “militant summer”. The Pd secretary talks about public health, “quality” work with the minimum wage, the fight against hydrogeological instability and ecological transition in industry before responding, urged by reporters, on the emergency of migrants.

“The Democratic Party is working on alternative proposals on the theme of reception and immigration. They have been making propaganda based on hatred and intolerance for years and then when they go to Europe they are silent, because the truth is that they don’t have the courage to ask their nationalist allies like Orban or Poland to share the responsibility for welcoming them” .

“We have worked in recent years to reform Dublin – he added -, that hypocritical rule which blocks all asylum seekers in the first country of access and we have obtained at least a modification to the treaty from the European Parliament. The Italian government has not resumed this battle”. “Giorgia Meloni – he added – failed in her attempt at mediation with Poland and Hungary, which we remember are her political allies, and it wasn’t enough for her to fail that attempt to find solidarity in welcoming Italy: she went as far as Poland to have Morawiecki say no to her face. Instead of protesting and saying that solidarity is needed in Europe as required by the treaties, you said that they were right. So perhaps we were doing better in the national interest when we fought, then and continue today, to change the Dublin regulation, to ask for a European search and rescue mission in the Mediterranean. They continue to make a ruthless war on NGOs, forgetting that those organizations make up for the lack of a European search and rescue mission in the Mediterranean”.

“There are people in government who have polluted the public debate with propaganda, now in government they are unable to manage the migration phenomenon or even to make themselves heard in Europe because Meloni cannot dissatisfy his Hungarian and Polish sovereign allies”. The proposal from the Democratic Party? “More funds for a dignified welcome , revision of the Dublin regulation which blocks a European mission in the Mediterranean in first port countries to avoid deaths at sea and widespread acceptance in the municipalities: let’s listen to the mayors”.

The secretary dem under the full marquee of the Festa dell’Unità she appears in jeans and white sneakers and is welcomed by applause and by Bella Ciao. Before her, the regional councilor Enrico Ioculano and the regional secretary Davide Natale spoke, warming up the audience with a sentence: “More than militants, we must be pissed off about a public health system that does not work and has biblical times for an ultrasound. The next administrative elections and European must be the eviction notice to Toti”.



“It is not clear what this government has against the municipalities – attacks Schlein – they cut off the funds of the Pnrr, they unload the management of those who have their basic income taken away and they leave the migrants on the streets or in large centers without widespread reception in the territories. I am not even able to find the proper facilities. Those who offer real hospitality refuse to do so if they cannot guarantee the minimum services”.

“The Bossi-Fini it is a law that generates irregularities and the center-left was wrong not to change it when we were in government” adds the dem secretary.

“The image (in Genoa, ed) of the bicycle rider trying to make a delivery in the middle of a storm is not acceptable. The Democratic Party must work to protect the work managed by digital algorithms”.

“We must remind Giorgia Meloni that there is a difference between a female leadership and a feminist leadership: we make an equal and non-transferable leave between parents of three months as in Spain”.