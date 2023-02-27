Biancofiore, Schlein is a make-up operation

«I respect Elly Schlein because it is clear that she believes in it, she has a pure and passionate gaze, therefore I wish her all the best. But at the same time she makes me tender because it is evident that she is a tool in the hands of the PD foxes, a splendid make-up operation by the usual company. Not even Santori sardines anymore, once the brine is finished». This was stated by the senator of Courage Italy, Michaela Biancofiore. According to her, Biancofiore, «the attempt of the Pd propaganda to approach her and to make her Giorgia Meloni’s alter ego is therefore unthinkable, this combination to put it in Manzoni’s words ‘there is nothing to do’. Giorgia and Eli have in common only that they were born female. For the rest, Giorgia grew up without a father in a suburb of Rome dealing with the least, not in the rich and opulent Lugano of wealthy parents who were also able to pay for volunteer work in the US alongside Obama. Giorgia speaks with knowledge of the facts of the poor, work, social hardship for having known them closely, Eli only for bias – with arrow to the left. Giorgia is the first female premier, without needing to be a feminist, she is simply her ». “Very different stories and feelings that make the two incomparable by unmasking the Pd trick of inventing a female leader on the left to face the primacy of the center right on the counterattack, which cannot be filled,” concludes Biancofiore.