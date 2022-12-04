In the primaries of the Democratic Party there will be at least three candidates in the running: the already known candidacies of the former Minister of Infrastructure Paola De Micheli and the president of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini are also joined by the deputy Elly Schlein, who today dissolved the reserve after weeks of rumors about his willingness to confront each other for the leadership of the party. Supported by the outgoing secretary Enrico Letta and also by a historical face of the Democratic Party such as Dario Franceschini, Schlein held a rally today in Rome arguing that the party must rediscover a “clear, understandable and coherent” identity, as a “left-wing party”.

In her speech, the former vice president of Emilia Romagna called for a “renewal at all levels”, from management to priorities: she would like a shift to the left, with greater attention to ecological and feminist issues, to precarious work. A new Pd that deals with “fiscal progressivity, the right to housing, public school”. And who tries to understand “how to change the neoliberal development model that has proved unsustainable for people and for the planet”. “The vision of the future that starts from us – added Schlein – starts from three crucial challenges: inequalities, climate and precariousness. The right-wingers don’t talk about it, it’s as if they lived in another country”. The 37-year-old, former MEP from 2014 to 2019, is not formally enrolled in the Democratic Party: she will have to do it precisely to run in the primaries. The dem congress will continue until the first months of next year, then the members will express their opinion on the candidates for the secretariat, and the two with the most votes will face each other in the consultations to be held in March.

Many see in her a woman capable of launching the Democratic Party into a new political dimension, more modern and radical at the same time. Were you to win, you would represent a totally different profile from the various leaders who have taken turns at the secretariat. Her main challenger is Bonaccini, who is highly regarded among local administrators but has not yet won the support of any of the stronger currents.