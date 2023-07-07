Elly Schlein: “Disgusting that La Russa blames a woman who reports violence”

“Disgusting”. Elly Schlein lashes out at Ignazio La Russa for the words he used in defending her son from allegations of sexual assault. The president of the Senate contested the timing of the complaint made by the 22-year-old who attends the same high school as her son Leonardo Apache: “Presented forty days later by the drafting attorney who, I quote the newspaper reporting it, takes up this time to put the facts”. The co-founder of Fratelli d’Italia also expressed doubts about the girl’s version, who said she woke up in her son’s bed without remembering anything about her from the moment she had a couple of drinks at the disco in the evening previous. “By her own admission, she had used cocaine before meeting my son. An episode of which Leonardo was unaware. A substance that I am sure Leonardo himself never consumed in his life ”.

Elly Schlein’s position is clear. “Apart from the responsibilities of the son, which it is up to the judiciary to clarify, it is disgusting to hear words from the second office of state that once again want to undermine the credibility of women who report sexual violence depending on how long it takes, or on the eventual intake of alcohol or drugs, as if this automatically presumed their consent”, said the secretary of the Democratic Party. “The president of the Senate cannot do secondary victimization,” continued the dem leader. “It is for this type of word that so many women do not denounce for fear of not being believed. The legitimation of sexist prejudice is unacceptable by those who have institutional positions”.

After Schlein’s words, La Russa wanted to clarify that he did not intend to blame the girl. “Sorry to be misunderstood. I mean it sincerely. I do not accuse anyone and least of all the girl. Simply, as a father, after hearing it for a long time, I believe in my son. For the rest, I underline my respect for the investigators and the desire that they shed light as quickly as possible. Leonardo has appointed a defender of his and from now on it will be up to the latter to decide if and when to intervene ”.