“We have worked to try to build a solid team, based on renewal but also on the specific skills that we have first of all internally but also externally, with people who can make a contribution to the party. It will be a problem for Meloni “: the new leader of the Democratic Party Elly Shlein announces the new party secretariat on Instagram. “They have been days of reflection – she says – the goal was to have a solid team prepared for the challenges that await us”. A team that is “a mix of openness, solidity and competence”: “A great job awaits us – adds Schlein – I want to apologize for not being able to organize a real press conference, it will be my commitment to do so”.

This is the composition of the announced secretariat:

– Alexander Alfieri: Reforms and Pnrr.

– David Baruffi: Local societies.

– Martha Bonafoni: Coordinator of the secretariat, Third sector and Associations.

– Stephanie Bonaldi: Pa, Professions and Innovation.

– Annalisa Corrado: Ecological conversion, Climate, Green economy and Agenda 2030.

– Alfredo D’Attorre: University.

– Marco Furfaro: Responsible for political initiatives of the Democratic Party, Welfare, Contrast to inequalities.

– Maria Cecilia Guerra: Labor policies.

– Camilla Laureti: Agricultural and food policies.

– Marwa Mahmoud: Participation and political formation.

– Pierfrancesco Maiorino: Migration Policies and Right to Housing.

– Irene Manzi: School, Education, Childhood and Educational Poverty.

– Antonio Misiani: Economy, Finance, Business and Infrastructure.

– Joseph Provenzano: Foreign Affairs, Europe and International Cooperation.

– Vincent Rando: Contrast to the mafias, Legality and Transparency.

– Sandro Rutolo: Information, Culture and Memory.

– Marco Saracino: Territorial Cohesion, South and Inner Areas.

– Marina Serene: Right to health and healthcare

– Deborah Serracchiani: Justice.

– Igor Taruffi: Organization pd

– Alexander Zan: Rights

“With the presentation of the secretariat, the picture of the new structure of the Democratic Party after the congress is completed. A pluralist structure, with a solid and open team, which brings together skills and innovation and which, as Elly Schlein always underlines, must always have its eyes turned towards the vast community which looks to our party with so many hopes, as moreover testified by the continuous new memberships to our party”. Thus the president of the senators of the Pd Francesco Boccia. “A party that must live in the institutions and in the squares – continues Boccia – close to the people and strong in Parliament, which will work rigorously and responsibly to defeat this dangerous right and its government. A party that will make participation, internal democracy and transparency its main characteristics as witnessed by the congress and the primaries”.