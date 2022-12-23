Elly Schlein is a candidate in Letta’s footsteps. And on the move he doesn’t mince words: “Pure amateurish chaos”

“Let’s build a new party. We are not here for an identity showdown, but for a more difficult operation, building the new Pd, safeguard pluralism but without renouncing a clear and understandable identity”: with these words the candidate in pole position for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, Elly Schleinhe opened his speech at Congress of the Pd.

From the pulpit of his candidacy he attempted to harangue the audience of Nazareneurging everyone to “change the Pd together in the forms. And to give more voice to the base“. The reason? The new Pd “doesn’t need a party of elected officials. Nor currents. But we have to give a voice to the community democracy,” Schlein stressed.

Convinced and decisive words marked by the same Schlein also in an interview with The print. “We want to change the management team: but this is not enoughwithout a clear identity and a social block of reference”, Schlein reiterated. With respect to the party Congress, he then added: “If we don’t want to make a discussion all umbilical, must intertwine i government and opposition issues. We have to deal with inequalities, which Meloni does not see. Of precariousness. And of climate issue. The polls go down and up, I’m not worried. We have to rebuild credibility. The scandal of the European Parliament is shameful. But it is not enough to be indignant: we must strengthen the means of control”.

“The party pluralism will be safeguardedand I don’t think that raising the issue of the need for a minimum wage today is a radical issue”, he explained. Compared to the idea of ​​introducing the word work in the name of the party, Schlein specified that “it is an assessment that belongs to the members, but it is a positive stimulus”. In such a scenario, “Antonio Misiani Sara program construction work coordinator“.

Finally, a few words also on the economic maneuver that is about to receive the green light in the Chamber. For Schlein the Budget Law it’s a chaos“. “They said they were ready, but we are at amateurism in government: affects the poor and increases precariousness, weak on investments and uncertain in the implementation of the Pnrr. Winks at those who escape and contains hidden cuts in healthcare and schools, because it does not take note of inflation”, concluded the candidate in pole position for the secretariat of the Democratic Party.

