This is an appeal, or rather a pressing request, an anguished plea addressed to the leaders, national and local, of the so-called opposition parties, and in particular to the Democratic Party. In particular, I address the secretary Elly Schlein, whom I once voted for in the primaries, trusting that she would try to bring the Democratic Party back on the tracks of progressivism and, I dared to imagine, of the left.

I am addressing you, the party leaders Taruffi and Baruffi (they seem like characters from a children’s fairy tale), the Ligurian regional secretary Natale and the Genoese secretary D’Angelo; and indirectly also the high members of the alliance that will try – hopefully – to wrest Liguria from Toti’s center-right: AVS, M5S and surrounding areas. Unstick your august behinds from the seats to which they are agglutinated.

Get out of your offices, go out into the streets, turn off your cell phones for a few hours, question and listen to the people, the ordinary people, the citizen-voters, the potential supporters of the center-left and also those, very numerous, who for years have deserted the polls and are waiting (so far in vain) for a sign of a considered, rational response from the progressive parties, to return to vote and to vote for you.

They are people without representation who call for the birth of a group attentive to their needs of everyday life. Unemployed, young precarious workers, artisans and small entrepreneurs, tiny VAT numbers. Poor people. A universe that asks, or rather demands, demands your attention and demands clear answers from you that have never arrived so far.

The appointment of Andrea Orlando, a worthy person but not exactly a new entry, to lead the as yet undefined progressive alliance in Liguria has inexplicably been delayed for weeks and weeks and comes at the very last moment.

In less than two months, we will vote. The intricate knots of political-electoral alliances remain to be untied. The debate is being painfully consumed on the request – or rather on the pathetic entreaty of Senator Renzi, the leader of that fragment of a party that is Italia Viva – to participate in the progressive Ligurian group led by the PD.

Is it possible that everything must be resolved in this onanistic discussion that ignores exactly what the parties, verbosely and fraudulently, had announced they wanted to put before the candidacies, namely the Program?

Do you know anything about it? No, nothing. Healthcare, work, school, public transportation, green plans, environment are such generic declinations that any first-year high school student could line them up like a shopping list.

We want to know what are the solutions, policies, concrete interventions that the progressive alliance intends to subscribe to – before the vote – and implement after the vote if the Ligurians will reward it. With what money is the relaunch of the Green Deal financed?

How and with what money do you intend to intervene in the public health sector, devastated by 9 years of Totism, a pathetic imitation of the Lombard health model that has destroyed the little public health system to which the Democratic Party, and specifically Claudio Burlando, governor for ten years (2005-2025), had given the first blows.

What do you think to do for the young people who have been fleeing Genoa and Liguria since the Second World War in search of qualified employment? They are young people in whom millions have been invested to prepare them for the highest levels and these people are forced to spend their skills and talent elsewhere, even and especially abroad.

What model do you actually think of creating for public transport, ports, and the infrastructures needed by the Region (not the fake ones that fatten up your friends), which are essential to free Liguria from its geographical isolation?

There are 30 km of single-track railway between Andora and Finale, therefore towards France, and not even a cent of the Pnrr (9 billion for the city of Genoa, 13 in total in Liguria) has been allocated for that vital work. Oh yes, a fast railway between Genoa and Ventimiglia would compete with the TAV which, moreover, France will not finance up to Lyon.

And the dam of the port of Genoa? Are we moving forward with a new corrected project that the most authoritative specialists in the sector have repeatedly branded as dangerous and unstable? And the Skymetro in Val Bisagno? And the funicular towards the forts? Projects headed by the municipality of Genoa on which, moreover, the Region can have a strong say.

In short, dear Schlein, who act like a fish in a barrel going around the Unità festivals and pronouncing assorted platitudes full of wind, what model do you imagine for Liguria?

Back to the crux of the political problem. Are you really convinced, Schlein, that the entry of the Renzians, even under false pretenses, into the progressive alliance in Liguria will bring more consensus to the same? Or are you using Liguria for a national test? The policies will be in three years…Primun vivere, deinde philosophari.

Doesn’t it occur to you that Renzi & Co., given their precedents and their well-known idiosyncrasy in keeping their word, are only interested in keeping their heads above water, given that Italia Viva is drowning?

Leaving the Bucci council would be the bare minimum except that the Italian-born councilor Avvenente (the one who indiscriminately cuts down trees in the city) has already said that he would not dream of getting up from his chair and leaving the Bucci council.

So do you want to make us swallow some candidate indicated by Renzi without party insignia, diluted perhaps in the centrist lists – if there will be any – or worse in the PD lists, camouflaged, those illegal ones, in the ranks of the self-styled progressives?

People are not as fixed as you imagine. They understand and choose. Gentlemen, national and local leaders, if you really can’t get your revered butts off your armchairs and leave your well-paid desks for a few hours, then turn on your PCs, go to the websites and do a quick press review reading the comments of voters (potential and in perpetual flight) on the hypothesis of the entry of the Renzians of Italia Viva into the coalition.

A shower of promises recited out loud: “If Renzi is here I’ll go for a walk”, “Never again with Renzi, traitor to the cause”, “Never with Renzi, never”, “If he is here I won’t be here” and other promises of honor will probably not be betrayed by the voters.

Do the math, between how many votes Renzi’s party will bring and how many votes the PD will lose because of Renzi. It’s not difficult. As long as votes count in a democracy, the alchemy conceived in secret rooms will not have a long life. Do you really think you can recover votes from the great sea of ​​abstentionism by flouring your lists with Italia Viva’s poison?

With that Renzi who until two months ago was shooting with chain bullets at Schlein and the PD and obviously at Conte, his historical enemy and – in line with the Melonian reforms on Justice, devoutly voted in Parliament by Italia Viva – said that Toti was the victim of laws that were too severe and did not deserve so many days of house arrest.

Do you really want to bring this time bomb into your home? Or do you not care about winning the elections and actually hope to lose them? Good weight, are you still waiting for Carlo Calenda’s response? His (Cristina Lodi) have already joined, the leader hesitates and spits out the jeremiad of the detested 5 Star justicialism and calls for great works galore also for Liguria.

Do you want to commit suicide? I remind you that in Italy assisted suicide is not yet foreseen. If you ever win, one day, you could propose a law in Parliament. Assuming you are still alive, of course.