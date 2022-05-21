Mercedes has brought an aerodynamic package to the track in Barcelona which, based on Friday’s practice and Saturday’s free practice, seems to be giving very positive results. Already yesterday Hamilton he was very satisfied with the developments of the car and in this morning’s free practice the Mercedes occupied the third position with Russell and the fourth with Hamilton, a few tenths behind Verstappen and Leclerc. Things therefore seem to finally be moving in the right direction in the Brackley team.

That the mood is back high among the Silver Arrows is testified by the words of Mike Elliottnew one Mercedes technical director which he replaced James Allison previously in the role. During the Saturday morning FIA press conference hosting F1 team managers. Elliott has spent positive words towards the developments of “his” so far bizarre and criticized W13, so much so as to confirm that Brackley are still convinced they can extend the streak of the world championships:

“I think we have made a good step forward, the car has a very good set-up and reacts well to adjustments. The aerodynamic changes we brought to the track allowed us to improve both the porpoising management and the general set-up of the car. We will then see in qualifying and in the race. We are still convinced that we can win the 2022 World Cup otherwise we would not be here. As long as the math doesn’t condemn us it’s not over. We are not that far from the top of the standings and if we manage to bring our car back to the top positions, the chances of winning are still intact. At the same time we must be humble. Ferrari and Red Bull have had an excellent start to the championship and it will not be easy to get them back ”.