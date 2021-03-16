At the beginning of December, Elliot page became a trend on Twitter in more than 20 countries after posting on their social networks about their gender identity. After his statement, the famous protagonist of the film Juno gave his first interview for Time magazine.

The 34-year-old interpreter opened up and talked about how people behaved towards him after announcing his transition, identity, career and the fight for trans equality.

“What I expected was a lot of support and love, but I received a lot of hate and transphobia. That’s essentially what happened, ”he told the magazine.

On how you currently feel after opening up about your sexuality, Elliot page He commented that he has mixed feelings.

“This feeling of true excitement and deep gratitude for having reached this point in my life is mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety.”, He confessed.

Elliot Page felt male since he was 9 years old. Photo: Time magazine / Instagram

He also defended trans people and recalled that they have the same rights as everyone.

Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric; Every day you see that our existence is debated. Transgender people are very real”He added to Time magazine.

In another part of the interview, Elliot page, born in Canada, explained that he felt male since he was 9 years old.

“I wanted to be a boy. I asked my mother if it could be one day, “he said.

From your Instagram account, Elliot page He was very excited to appear on the cover of Time and took the opportunity to highlight those who fight for equality.

“With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me and great concern for the generation of trans youth that we must protect, please join me and speak out against anti-trans legislation, hatred and discrimination in all its forms“, wrote.

Elliot Page stars on the cover of Time magazine for the first time. Photo: Elliot Page / Instagram

