Elliot Page has shared with all his followers what advice he would have liked to give his teenage self. The actor revealed in 2020 that he was transsexual and, since then, has become an icon for other people who, like him, have begun their transition.

The interpreter has always been involved with the LGTBI community and activism, as he has demonstrated with his memoirs, Pageboy. As he explained in his book, He came to feel “shame” for his identity, until he was finally able to express himself as he really was.

Thus, after remembering his childhood and adolescence, Elliot has confessed what he would have liked to know when he was young. Through the Instagram account of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), he has confessed that if he could say only one thing it would be: “You know who you are and please accept it.”

“I was able to understand what my truth was. I felt it very strongly, although my exterior pushed and pulled me until I lost the notion of my own identity. I guess I would tell my younger self that that pain and discomfort isn’t yours, it’s someone else’s. I would tell him to go ahead and embrace himself,” he continued, “because that is what will lead you to happiness.

The video already has more than 63,000 likes and hundreds of messages thanking him for his words. “My son doesn’t have social networks, but his mother does. Thank you”“as a cis person, but an ally, I want you to know that I love you and I wish you the best. Keep it up”, “thank you very much for sharing your struggle” or “we are by your side” have been some of the most notable comments.