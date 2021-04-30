Elliot page starred in an emotional interview with famous host Oprah Winfrey, in which she discussed her recent transition and the positive changes in her life since then.

During the conversation, which will premiere on April 30 as part of the Conversations with Oprah series, the actor was moved by assuring that declaring himself a trans boy was a decision that totally changed his life and his perception of himself.

When asked about the moment that brought him the most joy about his process, the Hollywood star indicated that the physical aspect of his change was something very important.

“It is looking at yourself in the mirror and saying: ‘there I am’. (…) Just being on a pole. Is to be able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time ”,

Elliot page She also spoke about the relief she felt when communicating to the world that she was a trans person, but that her intention was to use her platform to make the transgender community visible. “Knowing the pain, the difficulties and the struggles that I have had in my life, without talking about what other people are going through. It felt absolutely crucial and important to share it. “

Elliot Page: the actor announced that he is transgender

The famous artist made his gender identity known through an extensive statement that he posted on his official Instagram account at the beginning of last December. In the message he revealed to his followers his pronouns and the name he would assume from that moment: Elliot page.

In the same way, he thanked all those people who have supported him with his decision. “I can’t describe how good it feels to be able to love myself enough to seek my true self. I have been greatly inspired by the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and your tireless work to make this world more inclusive and compassionate, ”he wrote.

Elliot Page felt male since he was 9 years old.

