The actor Elliot page, star of the film Juno and the series The Umbrella Academy, formally asked his wife for a divorce, Emma portner, whom he married in January 2018, according to the ET portal.

The same medium pointed out that the interpreter, who publicly declared himself transgender on December 1, requested the cancellation of the commitment in New York this Tuesday, January 26.

Elliot Page filed for divorce from his wife Emma Portner. Photo: Elliot Page / Instagram

In a joint statement to ET, Elliot Page and Emma Portner revealed that they had parted ways since last summer.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce after our separation last summer.. We have the utmost respect for each other and we remain close friends, ”said the statement shared by the famous website.

It should be remembered that Elliot page, who thanked her fans for the support she received after announcing her transition, and Emma Portner said they secretly married in January 2018 and posted a series of three photos on Instagram, including one of their wedding bands and one in black and white of them together in the forest.

“I can’t believe I can call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page captioned in his Instagram post, tagging the dancer and choreographer.

Elliot Page and Emma Portner were secretly married in January 2018. Photo: Elliot Page / Instagram

Last month, Portner publicly shared her support for Page, 33, after she came out as transgender. “I am very proud of @elliotpage. I also ask for your patience and privacy, but to join me in fervently supporting trans life every day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in itself. Shine on sweet E. I love you so much, “wrote the actor’s ex-partner at that time.

