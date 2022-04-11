The regular season is over for the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers. In the case of the Angelenos, it is a full-fledged end of the year because they have even been left out of the play-in play-offs. The Nuggets close in sixth position in the West in a season in which they remain in the playoffs despite the absences of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. one more proof of the incredible level that Nikola Jokic has reached, current MVP and who is competing with Joel Embiid for the prize in this 2021-22 academic year. Now the Rocky Mountain ones They will face the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

The last game of the regular phase did not have the stars of either team. The Lakers won in overtime (141-146) and close a terrifying season which was followed, as soon as the game was over, by the dismissal of his coach, Frank Vogel. Monk scored 41 points, Reaves 31 with 16 rebounds and 10 assists… and veteran Wayne Ellington, signed to provide outside shooting but has had very little presence in the rotation, added 18 points with 4/8 shooting from 3-point range. and he had an snag with Facundo Campazzo after an action in which the Argentine point guard pushed him from behind, angered by what he considered an uncalled foul on him in his immediately preceding penetration. The most incredible thing was that, after the game, Ellington threatened Campazzo through his Twitter account: “When I see you I’m going to put my hands on you, Facundo Campazzo”. Continuing with the mess on social networks, Campazzo’s communication team had no problem answering Ellington.

Campazzo was sent off after this incident and was left in less than ten minutes on court in the last game before the playoffs. In any case, his game with the most minutes since March 10. Since then, in the last month of competition, he has only added 19 minutes in five games. A very difficult course for him, with averages of just over 5 points and 3 assists per game. Campazzo ends contract after signing for two years and about 6.4 million dollars. The Nuggets can make him a restricted free agent if they extend a qualifying offer of 4 million. In that case, they would have the point guard hired for next season if no one makes a better offer. If there is, they could match it and retain it. If they don’t execute that qualifying offer, Campazzo will go on the market without restrictions. Although the return to Europe and Real Madrid is there as an option, his wish is to continue in the NBA and in their surroundings there is optimism: they believe that they will have good proposals to continue in the American League.