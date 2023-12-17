How to conveniently recharge electric company fleets? The answer to this question could be provided by Elli, a Volkswagen Group company with a focus on electric car charging which represents one of the main providers of electric mobility services in Europe. The solution has been launched in Germany, Italy, Spain and Austria Fleet Charging: in a first phase, which lasted several months, it was tested on the German market, and is now being used from over 650 companies and fleet managers.

Three charging scenarios

Thanks to Elli Fleet Charging it is possible to manage the fleet efficiently and economically, reducing the administrative workload for both the employer and the employee. The management software ensures complete transparency and visibility of costs 24 hours a day, with company car drivers having up to three charging scenarios available: public networkat one of the approximately 560,000 European points reachable via app with simple payment and invoicing processes; home chargingwith a digital reimbursement system that in combination with an Elli Charger Pro smart wallbox automates and documents cost reimbursement; charging at work (available in the coming months), with options for planning, installation and maintenance of charging stations, standard or rapid, in the company.

European expansion

The Volkswagen Group has announced that in the coming months the solution will also be extended to other European countries, in addition to the four mentioned above. Because the objective of the German giant, in the face of an increasingly widespread diffusion of electric vehicles in European company fleets, is only one: to provide a solution with an integrated international invoicing covering all charging options.

Corporate paradigm shift

“The transition towards electric mobility is changing the way companies organize their mobility – explains Giovanni Palazzo, CEO of Elli – Elli's hardware and software solutions arekeys in hand' and are designed precisely for this type of use. As one of the leading mobility service providers in Europe, Elli ensures a seamless charging experience, with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions for generations to come. Our vision is to become one of the leading international charging and energy suppliers“.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it