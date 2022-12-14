England women’s all-time top scorer Ellen White has announced that she is expecting her first child in April, following her retirement in the summer.
White called time on her illustrious 17-year career in August 2022, having helped guide the Lionesses to their maiden piece of silverware at the European Championships in July.
The retired striker scored 52 goals in 113 appearances for his country, and also enjoyed club spells at Arsenal, Chelsea, Leeds, Notts County, Birmingham and Manchester City. She is currently the WSL’s second all-time top scorer with 61 goals.
White posted a photo on social media of herself, husband Callum Convery and the Euro 2022 trophy with the caption ‘Mum and Dad, April 2023’.
The 33-year-old started every match at Euro 2022, scoring two goals, during the Lionesses’ triumphant campaign. Her last match as a professional footballer was the final against Germany.
Shortly after her retirement, White revealed that she had suffered a punctured lung while receiving acupuncture treatment following her return from the Olympics in 2021, and admitted this accelerated her decision to hang up her boots.
