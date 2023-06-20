Science is full of serendipity. Coincidences, extremely valuable finds that are found without looking for them, by fluke. From Archimedes, who is said to have discovered his famous principle by soaking in the bathtub, to Viagra, which saw the light of carambola, after a failed experiment to look for potential cardiovascular effects in sildenafil. Something like this also happened to paleoclimatologist Ellen Thomas (Hengelo, The Netherlands, 72 years old), on one of her scientific expeditions to Antarctica in the 1980s, while studying sediment samples in search of benthic foraminifera, microscopic organisms that They live at the bottom of the sea. “We are in a warming period and we were actively looking for a cooling of the Antarctic continent, not a warming episode. It’s something we came across by chance,” she admits.

If sediments deposited on the seafloor are anything to go by in a chronological history book, the deepest layers are the oldest: in the Paleocene and Eocene, more than 50 million years ago, Thomas found, against all odds , substantial changes in these microorganisms, an unexpected mass extinction and intense global warming associated with this phenomenon. Together with the studies of the scientist James Zachos, the paleoclimatologist described an anomalous episode in the history of the planet: a kind of greenhouse effect 56 million years ago in which massive CO₂ emissions were produced and the global temperature grew between five and six degrees. . This phenomenon is still used today by the scientific community as a reference to predict the destructive impacts of current global warming.

Thomas, who is a Research Fellow in Earth and Planetary Sciences at Yale University and Professor Emeritus of Integrated Sciences at Wesleyan University (United States), has been awarded along with Zachos the Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Climate Change from the BBVA Foundation “for their transcendental contribution to the discovery of an important natural event in the fossil record.” This supposes, according to the jury, “a powerful analogy” of the current climate change. The paleoclimatologist attends EL PAÍS in Bilbao, where this Tuesday she will receive the award for her scientific work.

Ask. What does it feel like at that moment when you discover an unexpected discovery?

Answer. It is not a single moment at all. Authors like Isaac Asimov, who wrote about science fiction, said that the important thing in science is not the moment eureka [¡lo descubrí!]but saying: “How strange!”, and there is something that you do not understand and it takes you a while to understand what it means.

I study microscopic organisms that live in the deep ocean, which is the largest ecosystem on the planet, since there is more sea than land and most of the sea is deep ocean. Most of the world’s habitats are in the depths of the sea and if you see something happening in the depths of the sea, it means it is global. I thought that the organisms that I studied would never show a great extinction event because there are known types of extinction on Earth, for example that of the dinosaurs, and in that period the organisms that I study did not become extinct. I thought that in the deep ocean they would always have a place to live. And then I was on this mission in which we were drilling and what I found that I did not expect is that between two samples there was a big difference in terms of the organisms that I was studying: they had different shapes, they were different species. This difference meant that there was a great extinction and I did not explain it to myself.

Q. How is this extinction related to climate change?

R. That is where my work with the other winner begins [James Zachos]. My organisms make shells, like snails. Shells are made of calcium carbonate and by chemically analyzing it, we get information and all kinds of features about the environment in which the shell was formed. It gives us information about the temperature at which that shell was formed, and what we saw is that some species had gone from colder to hotter, a difference of five to eight degrees Celsius. Also, calcium carbonate contains calcium, carbon and oxygen: oxygen tells you what the temperature is and carbon tells you that at the time the temperature was rising there were greenhouse gases being emitted into the atmosphere. And we deduce that this warming is due to greenhouse gases. At that time of warming and greenhouse gas emissions, millions of years ago, there was also an acidification of the oceans.

The paleoclimatologist Ellen Thomas, at the headquarters of the BBVA Foundation in Bilbao, this Monday during the interview.

BBVA Foundation

Q. What does what happened 56 million years ago have to do with what is happening now?

R. We too are emitting greenhouse gases and the planet is warming up. What’s interesting, if a bit depressing, is that so far we’ve been trying to predict the future, but we’ve seen climate predictions of 20, 30, or 40 years, even though there’s a much longer story behind it. By analyzing history we can see an example of global warming and what are the effects it has, for example, on ecosystems: they are not well where it is hotter and they migrate north. The plants do not move, but they can die where they are and begin to grow further north.

It’s heartbreaking that we won’t stop burning fossil fuels, but society won’t take that step

Q. What is our past telling us about our future? Can this mass extinction be repeated?

R. The problem we have here is the rate at which things happen, how fast things happen. Humans are emitting greenhouse gases faster than they were produced 56 million years ago. If we make these emissions faster, we have more environmental problems. Because you can say that the Earth has suffered warming episodes in the past and that we should not worry, however, it is not the Earth that has to worry, we are humans. As before I have spoken about the migration of plants: we have agriculture, in Spain there are specific crops, but if the climate warms up, they can no longer be cultivated. Maybe they can be grown in the Netherlands, but not in Spain anymore. Human beings have a great adaptation ahead of us because our farmers grow crops on specific lands, but if the weather is not good, there will be a problem here.

Q. What happened 56 million years ago has been associated with volcanic activity and current global warming is due to human action. Are we more devastating than nature itself?

R. In the global warming episode 56 million years ago, according to the best estimates, the emission of these greenhouse gases occurred over 1,500 years, and the effects on the world were not as devastating as they were 66 million years ago. , which were instantaneous. The impact of the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs 10 million years before was instantaneous, very fast, and the effects of this very fast process were devastating for life on Earth. Humans have been emitting greenhouse gases since the Industrial Revolution, just a few hundred years ago. Some of us argue that what counts is the rate at which we emit: we are emitting greenhouse gases at a rate that is between an asteroid impact and several thousand years, and the effects will be somewhere in between.

These greenhouse gas emissions the world has seen many times and has been able to reduce, but they were much slower. What is important is the speed at which we emit things: if we emit greenhouse gases too fast we are going to overload the system and nature is not going to be able to sequester that CO₂.

We are emitting greenhouse gases at a rate that will overload the system

Q. You have said that the danger is for human beings, not for the planet.

R. Yes, the danger is for humans. We cannot save the planet, the planet has been surviving for millions of years, the planet does not care if the entire surface of the Earth or the oceans are destroyed. The problem is for us. We in the Netherlands do not like the idea of ​​the sea level rising by 20 metres. It is our infrastructure: I live in Connecticut and we have a historical record that the sea level has risen and fallen, the marshes that come in and out, but now we already have large cities in the area, highways… If the sea comes in again, There is going to be a problem, not for the sea, which has already entered and left the land many times, but for us, who have roads, railways, sewers… The problem is going to be for us.

Q. If what happened 56 million years ago serves as an analogy for the current situation, at what point in that phenomenon are we now?

R. It is not so easy because it is an analogy, it is not exact. To begin with, 56 million years ago, the climate was already warmer than it is now, there were no ice caps at the poles, for example. One of the hardest things in science is trying to figure out time on the human time scale, which is why there’s a lot of debate about whether this period of warming in the past occurred 2,000 years from now or 10,000. However, it is clear that the most exhaustive thing is to compare the increase in temperature: now we are at a global warming of one and a half degrees, we are between a quarter and a third of the global warming that we saw in that period.

I don’t think these technological fixes are going to help us in the future, we are going to have to start adapting

Q. Can we really do anything to stop this process?

R. This is not my field of study. Despite the agreements we reached, despite the pandemic, which made us stop, CO₂ has continued to rise. This is not a scientific question. It is a question that must be asked of people, of humanity, because it has to do with the way in which people react to processes. From a scientific point of view, we already know what this is all about; But what we do about it, it’s not my job anymore. It is disheartening that we do not stop burning fossil fuels, but this is a decision of society and society does not take that step.

Q. Are you very pessimistic?

R. I am more pessimistic than the other winner, who is more optimistic and believes that some technological changes could help. But I don’t think these technological fixes are going to help us in the future. We not only have to try to stop them, but we have to try to adapt, now there is talk of resilience, of how to deal with these consequences. I think that as a society we are going to have to start adapting to this warming.

Q. Is there a date of no return?

R. We do not know. Maybe yes. This is very interesting from a scientific point of view, but it is very depressing from a social point of view. We can have a turning point, that a moment arrives, and it may not be very far away, that we start a process that we can no longer stop. I think there are two processes that we will not be able to stop: the Antarctic ice shelf is below sea level, so if the water gets so hot that it destabilizes this shelf, it can break apart in a short time, end up floating and reach lower latitudes and this may represent a sea level rise of 11 meters. Another potential tipping point is that the permafrost, the frozen soil of the arctic, has several layers with a lot of organic life and they have started to thaw and the peat is going to decompose with this reaction.

