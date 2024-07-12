Comedian and presenter Ellen DeGeneres is done. At an appearance in Santa Rosa, Northern California, the sixty-six-year-old announced her retirement from the entertainment industry.

“This is the last time you’ll see me,” DeGeneres told the audience of her show “Ellen’s Last Stand… Up.” She will also no longer take on speaking roles such as in the animated film “Finding Nemo,” but will be saying goodbye with a production for Netflix in the coming months.