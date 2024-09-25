After 19 seasons (from 2003 to 2022), nearly 2,500 interviews with all the celebrities there are and will be, and a scandal after revealing a degrading treatment towards the workers of the program, The Ellen DeGeneres Showcame to an end. So did the career of its host, veteran comedian Ellen DeGeneres. Since then, the once-famous host and celebrity friend had kept a low profile. But earlier this summer she went on a short stand-up tour across the United States —Ellen’s Last Stand… Up; the first since she left television and whose last shows were abruptly cancelled—and, this Tuesday, DeGeners (Metairie, Louisiana, 66 years old) has premiered her special For Your Approval (for your approval, in Spanish) on Netflix. But, in reality, all of this is part of her farewell, since she herself has said that this has been her last performance. In this stand-up premiered on the platform, the presenter talks about her experience in therapy to be able to deal with “the hate” she received after being cancelled by viewers when allegations were revealed that included creating a toxic work environment, professional harassment and racism in the team of her program. The scandal ended with her apologizing, with the cancellation of the show and with the dismissal of three producers.

“I was in therapy for a while trying to deal with all the hate that was coming my way. It was not a typical situation for a therapist,” DeGeneres says. The comedian and actress also says that in her sessions, she tried to figure out why she thought “everyone” hated her and that the answer she came up with was that media like the The New York Times or the The Washington Post were constantly posting negative news about her. “I think Elmo may have said something recently on an episode of Sesame Street”, he jokes in For Your Approval.

In the trailer for his Netflix specialreleased on September 18, DeGeneres already promised that her career would end with this monologue and announced that it would be a very personal show in which she would speak openly about having been expelled from the world of entertainment. “The girl who said ‘Be nice’ was not nice, that was the headline,” she says at one point in reference to the accusations of abuse. “The problem is that I am a comedian who has a talk show and I ended every day saying, ‘Be nice to each other. ‘ If I had ended by saying, ‘Fuck you,’ people would have been pleasantly surprised to discover that I am nice,” she says ironically.

Although he said that the accusations were not what led him to make the decision to end The Ellen DeGeneres Show —for which he earned $50 million per season—, these did affect him: “With the talk show, all I cared about was spreading kindness and compassion, and everything I stand for was being attacked,” he said in 2021. The Hollywood Reporter“So, honestly, it destroyed me. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t.”

The poster for Ellen DeGeneres’ special, ‘For Your Approval’, on Netflix. NETFLIX

In the new monologue, DeGeneres not only talks about how she’s learned in therapy to deal with all the hate, but she also opens up about her diagnoses of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), a mental health condition that causes people to obsess over thoughts and engage in behaviors they have a hard time controlling. She also reveals that she struggles with other health issues. During the special, she explains that she had no prior knowledge of OCD or whether she had it, but when she asked her wife of 15 years, Portia de Rossi, if she thought she had the condition, de Rossi said yes. “It’s funny, I never considered myself obsessive,” DeGeneres says. “I consider myself careful and everyone else careless and out of control.” Speaking about her ADHD, a chronic disorder that affects a person’s behavior and is characterized by symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, she explains that she has a hard time not getting distracted and that it is very difficult for her to sit down and concentrate on anything. “I have ADHD, OCD, and I am losing my memory. But I think I am well-adjusted because I quickly become obsessed with things, but I don’t have the attention span to keep going with it and I quickly forget what I was obsessing about in the first place,” she says. For Your Approval.

Elsewhere in the special, she reveals that she suffers from osteoporosis, a bone disease that causes bones to become more fragile and break more easily. “I don’t even know how I’m standing right now. I’m like a human sand castle. I could disintegrate in the shower,” she jokes. She also shares that she has been diagnosed with arthritis, a chronic disease that causes inflammation, pain, stiffness and swelling in the joints. “It’s hard to be honest about aging and look cool,” the comedian says with a smile on a stage that, for her, will be her last.

In 2020 the controversy broke out for The Ellen DeGeneres Showits host and its producer. Warner Media decided to hire the services of an independent, private company to prepare a report on the work environment on the set. The investigation concluded after two years of scandals and with DeGeneres’ announcement in 2022, with 19 seasons behind her, that the highly-rated show was coming to an end. About the decision at the time, the comedian told The Hollywood Reporter: “As good as this show is and as fun as it is, it’s not a challenge anymore.”

For Your Approval It is the second of two DeGeneres specials with Netflix after Relatable, from 2018. With this, the comedian and actress puts the finishing touch to a long and successful career that crashed when she seemed to have established herself as a prominent and veteran figure on American television.