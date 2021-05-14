The criticism that Ellen DeGeneres received from some employees of her program, made a dent. The driver ensures that finding out about these accusations from the press was “devastating“And that influenced to determine his retirement at the end of the year.

“Toxic” and “racist” were some of the adjectives used by employees and former employees of the famous driver to refer to the experience of working in her emblematic program The Ellen De Generes Show, and that the press reproduced. De Generes ensures that, where appropriate, Those accusations were misogynistic.

The 62-year-old presenter gave an interview to the cycle Today, from the NBC network where she explained her reasons and told how she experienced, last year, those criticisms of her and her program that has already been on the air for 19 seasons. Oprah Winfrey also participated virtually in the interview.

Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Wnfrey. Photo Warner Bros.

Your discharge

“If it had been for that reason that I decided to retire, I would not have returned to the program,” he explained in the first interview he offered since he announced that the current one would be the last season of his famous cycle. “I really thought about not coming back because it was devastating. And I I am a good person who likes to make people happy“Savannh Guthrie told his interviewer.

“How can I be a symbol of strength, perseverance and power if I give up and run away? I have to say it myself, because no one is saying it: all this felt very misogynistic, “he said, referring to the notes that accompanied the news about the claims of his employees.

The host also said that she found out about these criticisms through the press and that she had no idea that something like this was happening. “I never saw anything that could point to that,” he said. “The truth is that I do not understand, it was something that was too orchestrated. They were four months in a row against me. “

The opinion of your guests

De Generes elaborated on his defense and explained: “I always heard from the guests on the program say”what a happy atmosphere this is, how good does this place feel“And he added that there was many things that he could not find out since the building where he works has 255 employees, distributed over several floors. “I should have stayed every day until the night until the last person left for that,” he warned.

Ellen DeGeneres took aim at the press, She says the accusations to her show were orchestrated. Photo Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.)

Visibly affected by the situation, De Generes assured that his name was at stake, since that’s the name of your program. “That clearly affects me and that’s why I should have been the first to say,”this can no longer be tolerated “. I wish someone would come and tell me that there was something I had to know. “

According to the site The Hollywood ReporterThis week, De Generes announced to his employees that at the end of the year, he will conclude with his famous cycle of interviews. And he did it a day before the information was released officially.

As described by the same source, the situation was a “very sad” moment for the driver.

After the criticisms for The Ellen De Generes ShowAs a toxic work environment, the show recorded the loss of more than a million viewers in recent months.

When he resumed recording last September, DeGeneres referred to the allegations of abuse and apologized from his usual opening monologue. “I learned that things happened here that should never have happened. I take it very seriously. And I want to say that I feel very sorry for the people who were affected, ”he said then.

Now, despite the fact that an important stage will be over by the end of the year, Ellen will continue to be linked to television with other projects, for HBO Max and Discovery, as a producer.

