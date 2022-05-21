Johnny Depp suffers a setback in his trial against Amber Heard for defamation. This, because of the statements made by Ellen Barkin, 68, who stated that she met the Hollywood actor in the 90s. During that time, they had a brief “sexual relationship”, not sentimental, and even acted together in the movie “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” (1998).

Ellen Barkin and Johnny Depp had a relationship for a few months during the 90s. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: This was the reaction of lawyer Camille Vasquez when asked if she was Johnny Depp’s girlfriend

What did Ellen Barkin say about Johnny Depp?

On Thursday, May 19, the statement that Ellen Barkin He recorded in 2019. According to what he said, his relationship with Johnny Depp lasted several months, they saw each other three or four times a week. During that time, she claimed to realize that the Hollywood star drank too much.

“I was drunk all the time, most of the time,” he said, in addition to stating that he saw him get high on cocaine, marijuana and hallucinogenic drugs. “I was always drinking or smoking a joint,” he added.

Amber Heard’s defense presented Ellen Barkin’s recording of Johnny Depp recorded in 2021. Photo: DailyMail

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer in the trial against Amber Heard?

Ellen Barkin: Johnny Depp was violent and jealous

Ellen Barkinwho is recognized for her roles in “Sea of ​​Love” (1989) and “Another Happy Day” (2011), recounted how, on one occasion in Las Vegas, Johnny Depp threw a bottle.

“It happened in the middle of an argument with his friends. I don’t know why she did it, but she was clearly targeting me and those around me. Luckily, she didn’t hit anyone,” she said.

The American actress also pointed out that Johnny Depp was an extremely jealous person.

“He is simply a jealous man, one of those who tell you things like ‘Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night? ‘ he recounted.

“Once he got really angry because he had a scratch on his back and he insisted it was because I had sex with someone other than him,” she said.