“I auditioned for… I’m not going to say what it was. But I didn’t get the role for something really big because, according to what they told me, and I guess it wasn’t the only reason, but what they told me is that I didn’t have enough followers on Instagram at the time,” actress Elle Fanning explained in a conversation. with fellow actor Josh Horowitz in his podcast Happy Sad Confused. The actress, 25 years old, and with six million followers In his account of this social network, he has confirmed that the audition was for a great franchise. Read Marvel, DC or Star Wars.

Fanning began in the cinema being still a child, playing a smaller version of her sister, the also actress Dakota Fanning, in the film I am Sam, from the year 2001, also starring Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer. Since then, she has not stopped working, combining more commercial projects such as maleficent (2014), together with Angelina Jolie, the flesh and blood version of the classic Sleeping Beauty from Disney, which offers a more human vision of the evil character, with independent films such as somewhere (2010) either seduction (2017), both by director Sofia Coppola, or The Neon Demon (2016), directed by the director of DriveNicolas Winding Refn.

More information

As the actress herself has now pointed out in the podcast, does not feel pressure to join a big franchise, although he recognizes that in his career he must have a balance between the most commercial cinema and independent films: “I would never say no to one of those projects, but I would have meetings to really talk about what it would be,” Fanning said. “You need a balance. if you want to make movies indieand above all, producing it, working in a large franchise helps you to be calmer”.

Elle Fanning is not the first nor the last celebrity to mention an uncomfortable reality within the film and television industry: that having a good number of followers on social networks has as much weight or more than doing a good audition. “One of the most depressing things for me is that they ask me at auditions about Instagram and how many followers I have,” revealed English actress Samantha Colley, who participated in the 2018 film Han Solo: A Star Wars Storyin an interview in The Post. “It’s getting a little blurry what people want an actress to be,” she added. On the other side of the same phenomenon we find Sophie Turner, known for playing Sansa Stark in the hit series Game of Thrones, that revealed in an interview on The Telegraph having landed a role “versus a better actress” for having “more followers.” And, as a national example, the statements of the actor Aitor Luna, who has participated in series such as Paco’s men, Grand Reserve either The cathedral of the sea He stated in an interview with frames: “I know from friends, even directors of casting, that’s what they ask for. For new people, a minimum of 20,000 followers. If they blink and breathe, as long as they have followers… It seems like a delay to me.

In an article from New York Post of the year 2018, titled Studios are looking for actors who are Insta-famous, various industry people confirmed this fact. “Auditions for movies and series already come with a fan box to fill in…”, explained Amy Neben, representative at Select Management Group. the director of casting Sarah Clark noted the industry reasons: “Producers are looking for a built audience. It’s hard to fight with them when they come to you with that ‘Well, this kid has five million followers, if he promotes his project, at least 100,000 people will go see it’. The interpreters thus become tools of marketing of the very films in which they act, in which they carry out promotional campaigns that come out of the traditional junkets and perched on red carpets to take them to their social networks.

However, the data does not always seem to confirm this theory, as the journalist Carlos Megía revealed in an article published in SFashion titled The ‘Corberó paradox’: when having millions of followers is not enough to sell tickets. Actors with millions of fans such as Úrsula Corberó or Mario Casas confirmed that being a star in the networks does not necessarily fill the seats: “The most bloody example of the schism between followers and spectators existing in our cinema, perhaps is that of Úrsula Corberó,” he wrote. the journalist in 2018, “thanks to his character Tokio in the series The Money Heist —an international phenomenon when it was broadcast on Netflix—, the interpreter became the national artist with more followers on Instagram, exceeding six million. On October 31, her latest work as the protagonist was released in theaters, the tree of blood”. The result? “A little more than 50,000 tickets dispatched according to the data offered by the culture Ministry”.

Whether or not it can be translated into ticket sales, the truth is that this practice in the industry is already established as something normal. In a cycle of conferences organized by The Grill where several of the directors of casting from the world of film and television in the United States, stated that social networks had become another variable, like an actor’s performance or physique, when it comes to getting a role: “If I have two actors for the same role and I’m between actor A and actor B, and actor B has 2 million followers while actor A has 20 million, but they’re even on par in terms of acting… or even if actor B is a little bit Better, I’m going to hire actor A,” said Jason Newman, from the talent agency UntitledEntertainment: “I want to ensure a higher return on investment. And social media is a very important component.” Lights, camera… and selfies!