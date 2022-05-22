Spain is on track to reform and expand the law on sexual and reproductive health and termination of pregnancy. Among the key points of the bill that would be voted on by the cabinet in the coming days are: allowing women from the age of 16 to interrupt their pregnancy without the consent of their parents; that health insurance provides the contraceptive pill and early maternity leave; and a paid medical disability due to severe menstrual pain.

