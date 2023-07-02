According to the WHO, ageism is a global problem. Women are the ones who suffer the most age discrimination, which translates into less access to the labor market, invisibility and social pressure on their bodies. A study by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) states that nearly two out of three American women age 50 and over face discrimination on a regular basis. In Ellas Hoy we analyze the impact of ageism on women.

