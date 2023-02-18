The Spanish Congress approved some historic law reforms for the rights of women and the diverse community. From the age of 16, women and people with the capacity to gestate will be able to interrupt their pregnancies freely up to 14 weeks and will have access to leave for painful menstruation. The will of the person over 16 years of age is also recognized as the only requirement for a legal change of sex.

#Ellas #hoy #Spain #approves #historic #laws #abortion #gender #selfdetermination