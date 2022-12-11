Historically, women have been underrepresented in careers related to science and technology. Women are barely 30% of researchers worldwide and 35% of all students enrolled in fields of study related to exact sciences. However, from time to time initiatives arise to reverse this trend and in this edition of Ellas Hoy we talk about one of them: the book ‘Pelaítas de Ciencias’.

#Ellas #hoy #Pelaítas #Ciencia #book #seeks #inspire #future #generations #scientists