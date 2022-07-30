Every July 25, the International Day of Afro-Latin, Afro-Caribbean and Diaspora Women is commemorated, one more effort against discrimination due to racism and machismo. The date has been observed since 1992, when Afro-descendant women from 32 Latin American countries gathered in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to celebrate black identity and their contribution against violence. In this edition of Ellas Hoy we join the commemoration honoring that activism and Afrofeminism.

#Ellas #hoy #International #AfroLatin #Womens #Day #date #claim #rights #dignity