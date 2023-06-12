No sanitary pads, no tampons, no menstrual cup. ‘Free bleeding’ or ‘free bleeding’ is the practice in which some women choose to let their menstrual blood flow, stain their underwear and some even work on training their bodies to contain the blood until they reach the bathroom. In this way, they seek to have more freedom and menstrual empowerment, while hygienic protection companies do everything possible to make the period invisible.

#Ellas #hoy #Free #bleeding #movement #seeks #normalize #menstruation #visible