A court in Bogotá sentenced three entities of the Colombian State for their negligence in the femicide of Rosa Elvira Cely, which occurred in 2012. This case has revolutionized Colombian law. In 2015, for the first time, a law against gender-based homicides, named after the murdered woman, was passed by Congress. However, sexist violence persists. According to the Colombia Femicide Observatory, only so far this year there have been 134 femicides.

