In February 2022, Colombia decriminalized abortion up to week 24, an achievement of the feminist struggle, specifically the Causa Justa movement, which managed to get the courts to hear a lawsuit to decriminalize the voluntary interruption of pregnancy. Last April, the collective published a book about this judicial battle and the stories in their own flesh told in five voices. Now the goal is to spread the details behind the fight for women’s rights.
