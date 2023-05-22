





13:32 them today © France 24

In February 2022, Colombia decriminalized abortion up to week 24, an achievement of the feminist struggle, specifically the Causa Justa movement, which managed to get the courts to hear a lawsuit to decriminalize the voluntary interruption of pregnancy. Last April, the collective published a book about this judicial battle and the stories in their own flesh told in five voices. Now the goal is to spread the details behind the fight for women’s rights.