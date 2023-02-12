In a shelter for adolescents in Bogotá, Colombia, directors Clare Weiskopf and Nicolás van Hemelryck ask a group of young people to close their eyes and imagine the story of ‘Alis’. This film is a projection of life stories through a compassionate and respectful lens. The moving narrative demonstrates what imagination can create in the midst of harsh reality. In this edition of Ellas Hoy we talk with one of the directors of this documentary film.
