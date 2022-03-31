One of the most anticipated video game series is the adaptation of fallout by Amazon. Although there is still a long way to go to have the first look at this production, little by little more information about this project has been shared. Thus, it has recently been revealed that Ella Purnell has joined this show in one of the leading roles.

According to Deadline, Ella Purnell, who you’ll recognize from her roles in Army of the Dead and as Jinx in Arcanethe animated series League of Legends, will be part of the adaptation of Fallout for Prime Video. Although at the moment there are not many details, it is speculated that the actress will be in charge of Jeana young woman with a positive attitude who may be hiding a dangerous secret, and one of the main roles.

Considering that the series Fallout is still in the process of finding actors for all kinds of roles, it is clear that there is still a long time to see this production on the Amazon streaming platform. It will be interesting to see if this show will measure up to the recent Halo adaptation, or be better.

On related topics, a sequel to Fallout New Vegas It would already be in development. Similarly, 14 years later, a new detail has been found in Fallout 3.

Editor’s note:

Ella Purnell is a good actress. While her film roles leave a lot to be desired, her television performances are quite impressive. As Jinx, she managed to capture this new version of the character from League of Legendsand gave it a great personality.

Via: dead line