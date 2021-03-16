Just a decade ago, Ella Mills, heir to the British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s, was wrong. Very bad. She is the first to openly tell about it and to define herself as a sick person, with low self-esteem and, moreover, a “sugar monster”. No one would have told Mills that, ten years later, she would become one of the largest representatives of healthy food (and, above all, beautiful) in the United Kingdom, a renowned cook, a buoyant businesswoman with her own products found in more of 7,000 points of sale around the world, owner of restaurants, author of six books that are read in 15 countries – three published in Spain by Salamandra and the first of them in its third edition – and creator of a podcast with more than two million downloads —according to Forbes– and a wellness app with thousands of users and hundreds of positive ratings, as well as a wife and mother of two daughters. Nor did she guess that she would lose her last name on two occasions to simply become Deliciosa Ella and that it would change the lives of many people, which she assures is “the greatest honor and the greatest motivation.”

Thus, as Delicious She (or Deliciously Ella, in its original in English) is how this young woman is known who on the verge of reaching 30 years has fulfilled a good part of the dreams that she did not even intuit having. “The world has changed a lot since then and it was definitely the perfect moment,” he now tells EL PAÍS from London. His entire little great empire began after months of medical pilgrimage during the summer of 2011, when he was finishing second at the Scottish University of Saint Andrews and he was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, a disease that attacked his nervous system and that she made her stay in bed with no other way out than books and her computer. From there she created a plant-based cooking blog to simply eat and feel better. He says that in a year and a half he had five million visits. And also regain much of your health.

The path that he has followed since then has been the natural one, but that does not imply that it was easy, although he could have achieved it only with his contacts. Ella Mills – Woodward by birth – is the daughter of Shaun Woodward, a former Labor MP and former secretary of Northern Ireland, who when he separated from his wife after almost three decades of marriage declared himself homosexual and began a relationship with a movie camera. The mother of the businesswoman is Camilla Woodward, born Sainsbury, granddaughter of the creators and moguls of Sainsbury’s supermarkets, the second largest chain of grocery stores in the United Kingdom. Ella’s husband is Matthew Mills, son of Baroness Tessa Jowell, a Labor politician who was Minister of Culture with Tony Blair and passed away in 2018. However, Mills claims not to feel like a public figure and to live “a very quiet life.” “My husband is the CEO of our business and we both work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and when we are not working we love being at home with our girls, watching a series or having coffee in bed,” she explains.

None of that has made it easy for Mills, who has always pulled the chestnuts out of the fire herself, seeking independent financing for her businesses and working hard. In fact, when her first daughter, Skye, was born in the summer of 2019, she only completely stopped working for 48 hours. “It’s life, nobody has everything,” he reflects in conversation with this newspaper. “I am incredibly grateful for my family (my husband and my girls), we have an incredibly strong marriage but in the five years that we have been married we have dealt with the very difficult divorce of my parents and the total breakdown of my family; my mother-in-law’s diagnosis of terminal brain cancer and her subsequent death; with trying to run a business in the midst of a pandemic; with two births and the challenges of starting a business and all its cash woes. Each experience has shaped us and we have had many good things in our lives, but it has not always been a smooth journey ”.

What Mills has always sought is to be “as helpful as possible, making sure that what we do has a positive impact.” His books and his restaurants show that utility has become pure delight. Among his successes are a Thai coconut curry with chickpeas (which was his first recipe for his first book), zucchini noodles with avocado pesto, pea, broad bean and basil spread, sweet potatoes with peanuts (one of his favorites. ), or gingerbread muffins. It took her half a year to learn to cook, but she doesn’t consider herself a chef. “Six months is an indicator, a guide to feel confident in the kitchen. There I reached a point that was a great success for me: when I realized that plant-based food can be colorful, tasty, abundant and incredible, ”he explains.

“The last nine years I have been researching and learning everything I could about health and well-being,” he acknowledges. “What started as a personal project to simply eat more fruits and vegetables has become my career, my passion and has ended up transforming the way I lived.”

Throughout those years, social media has become a critical platform for Mills. With more than two million followers on Instagram, it is not always easy for him to differentiate himself between Ella Mills and Deliciosa Ella. She herself is usually in charge of managing her networks, and therefore also dealing with criticism. “Social networks are very complex,” he says. “I think they have their good side to bring people together, share ideas and inspiration and create platforms for small businesses that remove previous barriers to the market. This is how we started our business and we would never have grown as we have without it, ”acknowledges Mills. “That said, it is critical to remember that it is only a fragment of the real world, a place of inspiration, it is not always the whole photo, so it is not a place for comparisons. I try to disconnect but it is a huge part of what we do, so it is not always easy ”.

When she’s “over-exhausted” or faced with something she sees bigger than herself, she thinks of those “you’ve changed my life” messages that hit her in the hundreds. “And they push me to do more. It’s the real reason we do what we do, ”he says.