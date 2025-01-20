It is a concert that includes jazz standards along with versions of hits of the time, such as ‘Alfie’ and ‘Music to Watch Girls By’





In 1967, the Grammys hinted to Ella Fitzgerald that she had done it all by giving her the bittersweet Lifetime Achievement Award, but the lady of jazz was facing a lot of changes. His company, MGM, which had acquired Verve Records seven years earlier…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only