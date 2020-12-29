It could be a beautiful story, a Christmas story. It is above all a true story. That of a life of artist and activist for civil rights. The year is 1934. Ella Fitzgerald is 16 years old. On stage at the Apollo Theater, in the Harlem district of New York, she participates in her first “amateur night”. Where she plans to present a choreography supposed to prefigure and at the same time demonstrate her desires and her nascent talent for dance. But at the last moment, she gives up this hope and decides that she will sing instead, in front of her first audience, Judy, one of the fashionable hits. Good pick. The public is won over and the jury selects her. An artist was revealed that day. This promising talent made us forget her skinny and trembling legs, like her not impeccable dress.

Unique voice timbre and legendary swing

Coincidentally, the actress and choreographer Norma Miller, who died in her hundredth year in 2019, was in the room, and beautifully recounts her memories in this very good documentary signed by Leslie Woodhead. What Norma Miller does not yet know is that young Ella Fitzgerald, who struggles to overcome the loss of her mother three years earlier, had to face, in the boarding school where she was placed, her first racist insults, which led her to fend for herself, in the streets of the big city.

In a few months, not only did she make herself known, but she became a star whose unique tone of voice and swing did not go unnoticed. Thus, with the orchestra of Chick Webb, she interprets the Great American Songbook, composed in particular by Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Duke Ellington. In 1944, it was the bebop revolution and, in the 1950s, its fame was worldwide. However, this jazz legend, who passed away at the age of 79 in 1996, has never ceased his relentless fight against racial segregation and racism in all its forms.