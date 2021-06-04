The gender debate is making waves across Germany. Now literary critic Elke Heidenreich is also expressing herself and calculating tough with the gender language.

Cologne – The gender-sensitive language triggers major debates nationwide. Having previously been about Scooter front man HP Baxxter on gender language had uttered, literary critic Elke Heidenreich now also speaks out. She too has a clear opinion: she vehemently rejects the linguistic development. The Elke Heidenreich describes gender language that messes up the language as “lying”*.

Lately more and more voices have been heard that would probably agree with Heidenreich's opinion. A VW employee is now going to court because of the gender language* and a CDU politicians from Hamburg would best abolish gender-sensitive language immediately*. For many, the language is simply too complex, especially in everyday life. But what really bothers the literary critic about gender language?